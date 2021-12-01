Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's rumoured wedding photos would be sold to an international Magazine

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, who is rumoured to be getting married in the coming days, have remained tight-lipped on the matter. The couple is expected to marry in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, at a 700-year-old fort-turned-resort. According to rumours, the rumoured couple is taking a great effort to keep their wedding day private.





Guests appear to be bound by rules and limits in practically every aspect of the wedding. The guests are not allowed to discuss the event or provide any updates to the media. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have prohibited everything from talking about the wedding to where and when it is taking place, to using phones or clicking or recording films about the wedding. Every person who attends, it appears, has always been requested to sign an NDA.





The rights to Katrina and Vicky's wedding photos have been sold to a major foreign magazine's Indian edition. According to reports, the actress and her management team are in the last stages of negotiations with the magazine and are close to sealing a multimillion-dollar contract.





The wedding photos of Bollywood and Hollywood stars Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were previously sold to People magazine. In 2018, the pair charged a hefty USD 2.5 million.





