Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan might be the most refreshing on-screen pair in recent times

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan have not shared the screen space together so far. Now, fans of both won't have to wait for it as the two have teamed up for a film. Both Vicky and Sara will be seen sharing the screen in 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' director Aditya Dhar's next film 'The Immortal Ashwatthama.' The film, produced by Ronnie Screwvala, is a modern-day superhero film based on the character of Ashwatthama from Mahabharat.

Both Sara and Vicky are one of the most popular names currently and the film might benefit from that. According to some reports, it might turn out to be the most expensive Bollywood film. The shooting will start in September this year and both the actors have been preparing for their roles for the past couple of months. Sara's last outing, 'Love Aaj Kal 2' with Kartik Aaryan, failed to impress both the critics and the audience. She will be next seen in 'Atrangi Re' with Akshay Kumar. Vicky, on the other hand, is portraying Sardar Udham Singh in his biopic.