Vicky Kaushal And Sara Ali Khan Starrer 'The Immortal Ashwatthama' Shelved Due To Budgetary Constraints?

According to our sources, there’s been news coming in that Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer ‘The Immortal Ashwatthama’ is reportedly shelved due to budgetary constraints.

Ashwatthama has been in the prep stage for over two years now, producer Ronnie Screwvala spent over Rs 30 crore to get everything in place, and realised that the final budget of the film was going out of control and it would be difficult to recover the money even in the non-covid times.

The sci-fi superhero flick directed by Aditya Dhar was one of the most anticipated films in the showbiz but unfortunately we won’t get to see Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan together on-screen anytime soon. Well, there’s still hope that the filmmaker’s will circle back once they have the budget for the magnum opus and things start looking better. How are all the Vicky Kaushal fans keeping up with the news? Do you think it was wise to shelve Ashwatthama for the time being?