Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's next film feels like a government propaganda piece. Agree?

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan are teaming up for the first time to appear in a film directed by Laxman Utekar. Laxman's last outing, Kriti Sanon starrer 'Mimi', received rave reviews. The film that the two are doing is reportedly a small town story with a sweet social message. But that's not it.

Vicky and Sara will play an on-screen couple who will be seen using the Indian Government's flagship program Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) to get a house. The plot will focus on the couple's attempt to become eligible for the scheme and benefit from it. Using the current government's scheme as the backdrop of a story reeks of propaganda.

This is not the first time since in the past we have had films like 'URI', 'Toilet Ek Prem Katha', 'The Accidental Prime Minister' and of course the Narendra Modi biopic. Do you also feel that this is going to be a government propaganda piece?