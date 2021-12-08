Vicky Kaushal goes down on his knees for Katrina Kaif!

Hayyy mera desi munda! It's every Indian girl's dream that his future husband is as desi as a Bollywood Munda and Vicky Kaushal proved it in this picture!

Vicky Kaushal is on his knees for Katrina Kaif at their Mehendi ceremony. Vicky Kaushal is seen dancing in front of Katrina while she is getting done with her beautiful Mehendi for her wedding!

Katrina and Vicky got married on December 9 and everyone was so shocked as it was a private wedding and no media was allowed to take pictures at their wedding even drones were to be shot down if seen any.

Both the actors and their siblings uploaded the wedding pictures through their social media accounts!