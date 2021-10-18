Vicky Kaushal has won a fan forever in me after his performance in Sardar Udham Singh!

A well-done and well-portrayed biopic with non-ludicrous pleasing and specially visualized scenes. I totally loved the film including its main plot, conformational historic story, performances of the lead cast ( especially Vicky, of course), direction, cinematography, and production design, though I felt that were some confused subplots that were not stitched perfectly. I really enjoyed the performance and ferocious main character of Udham Singh played by Vicky Kaushal and his acting is just so incredible and strong that blew my mind away. Shoojit Sircar's direction and the way the Jallianwala bagh massacre was showed was simply superb that crossed the peak of seven summits. Finally, I would say that this film is a must-watch for all... for all who are not known about our magnificent Indian freedom struggles and its history!! All the best to Vicky and the film's team!!