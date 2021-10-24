Vicky Kaushal, like Katrina Kaif, has a broken heart

The news of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif marrying has been around for quite some time. The star pair is expected to marry in December, according to rumours. Fans of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are ecstatic, but the couple has repeatedly denied the reports. According to recent rumours, the rumoured couple held their Roka ceremony at filmmaker Kabir Khan's home around Diwali. Vicky Kaushal is also said to have proposed to Katrina in a very filmy manner. Although it appears that they are profoundly and madly in love, did you know that Vicky Kaushal had a significant relationship with TV actress Harleen Sethi before meeting Katrina Kaif?





Yes, you read that correctly. Vicky Kaushal dated Harleen Sethi, who starred in the drama Broken but Beautiful. Their bond was quite strong. Both stars were forthright about their romance. They were frequently seen together. During the marketing of Uri Harleen Sethi was also seen alongside Vicky Kaushal. They admired one other's work and frequently swapped photos on social media.





During his appearances on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee with Karan and Neha Dhupia's show No Filter Neha, Vicky Kaushal announced his relationship with Harleen Sethi. Fans expected them to be together indefinitely, however they split up a few months after the release of 'Uri' in 2019. According to Harleen Sethi, Vicky Kaushal has changed a lot since the release of his film Uri. When Harleen Sethi unfollowed Vicky Kaushal on social media, rumours about their breakup began to circulate.





Harleen Sethi uploaded an emotional poem that hinted at their break-up





Vicky Kaushal later acknowledged that he was single as well. Vicky Kaushal responded, "Hanji Ek dum single," when questioned about his dating status at an award ceremony. "Ye dekho ek dum akela" he added.





Katrina Kaif, like Vicky Kaushal, has had a string of unsuccessful relationships. It is said that two half hearts equal one whole heart.