Vicky Kaushal-Katrina kaif's wedding card plagiarised; creator accused of using it without permission

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina kaif's wedding arrangements were flawless, from Katrina Kaif's Sabyasachi lehnga to the Shaadi squad's management everything was on fleak. Vicky Katrina's wedding card was circulating on the internet during these arrangements, which gave us major invite goals.

The Entertainment Design Company is supposed to have designed the wedding card, however, we have learned that the design of the card has been plagiarised and the themes have been duplicated which was originally created by Jaipur's Print Design studio's Sambhavi.

Sambhavi resorted to social media to express her dissatisfaction with the company for compiling her design, which she had produced many months ago, without her consent. The Entertainment Design Company withdrew the post regarding Vicky Katrina's wedding greeting as soon as she exposed the truth.

These huge companies charge exorbitant fees from their clients, then steal the designs of small creators without giving them credit. As a result, they end up deceiving both clients and small creators.

I feel bad for small creators whose work is copied by major studios. Unfair.