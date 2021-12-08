Vicky Kaushal made his first Instagram post for wife Karina Kaif!!

In between the ongoing craziness and celebration of Vicky Kaushal- Katrina Kaif's wedding, fans might be thinking about how these two managed to keep their relationship for so long. I mean, they never confirmed their relationship, and neither did they post their pics together on social media, and now the couple is getting married.

However, ahead of the VicKkat wedding, we can find the first-ever post on Vicky's Instagram about the love of his life.

"Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together." -posted Vicky on his Instagram with some of their adorable wedding pictures.