Vicky Kaushal will appear in 'Into The Wild With Bear Grylls' Do you think this is the right career move?

I recently read that Vicky Kaushal is all set to appear in the Discovery network's 'Into The Wild With Bear Grylls' soon. He will be seen in the show along with Ajay Devgn. We have already enjoyed watching Rajnikanth in the show and yes someone from Bollywood was due to be a part of it but I think Vicky Kaushal is not the right choice. He is just setting up is career in Bollywood and his focus should be on finding and doing great movies and this feather just seems like a waste in his hat for now. What do you think? Is appearing in the show the right choice for him?