Vicky Kaushal's career did take a dip post URI. Do u agree?

After his performance in URI, Vicky was considered as an actor with good schooling in acting, but it was followed by Bhoot which didn't do any wonders to him.

This is when he joined KJo' circle and even dumped his then girlfriend (harleen sethi) & followed Kjo's directions not only in professional life but personal life too by dating Katrina Kaif.

Past few months he has been in news only for his visits to ms.kaif's apartment n then followed the engagement n wedding news and then the shelving of movies(ashwathama).

Considering the fact that pandemic did take a hit on every actor's professional graph, otherwise also he seems to have lost the grip in the industry.

And once Kat's back to India from her tiger3 shoot, again same "rumoured couple" spotted news will begin...which people are already fed up of i guess