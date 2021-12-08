Vicky Kaushal's Shiv Shambho Haldi ceremony!

Looks like Vicky Kaushal's family took the thande-thande paani se nahana chahiye song too seriously!

Vicky Kaushal shared his haldi ceremony pictures which are just nostalgic! In one of the pictures Vicky Kaushal is been showered with water from head to toe and it looks like he was having a blast on his haldi ceremony with none other than his beloved wife and actress Katrina Kaif!

The picture reminded me of a shiv shambho bath which we all used to have when we were kids!

What do you think?