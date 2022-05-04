VICTON Reveal May Comeback Date

VICTON just confirmed their comeback date!









Earlier this week, VICTON's agency IST Entertainment had announced that the group would be dropping a new release at the end of the month.









VICTON just dropped the first teaser for their upcoming seventh mini album "Morse Code" which will be released on May 31!









Meanwhile, this will mark VICTON's first comeback in four months since the release of their third single album "Chronograph" in January. Are you excited for the album?