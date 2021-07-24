Video Games will be available as a free add-on to Netflix member subscriptions.

Netflix has announced that video games will be available as a free add-on to its member subscriptions, according to a shareholder letter sent ahead of the company's earnings call on Tuesday. While Netflix is still in the "early phases of further expanding into games," the company's products will initially be "mainly focused on games for mobile devices," according to the letter. “We see gaming as a new content category for us,” says the company. “This growth into original films, animation, and unscripted television is analogous to our expansion into original films, animation, and unscripted television,” the shareholder letter stated. “