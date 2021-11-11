Vidhya Balan and Ileana Dcruz come together for a film!

Today Vidhya Balan and Ileana Dcruz announced on their social media handles of collaborating for an unnamed movie with other fellow co-actors- Pratik Gandhi and Sendhil Ramamurthy.





All the actors expressed their excitement and eagerness to work on this film! They all are so grateful to be directed under Shirsha Thakurta and their film producers Applause.

They are soon going to start working on the film together!

Pratik Gandhi is known for his famous role in the series of The Scam 1992[the Harshad Mehta scam] and Sendhil Ramamurthy is known for his role in the Netflix series of Never Have I Ever.





What do you think about this collaboration and how excited are you to see Vidhya Balan and Ileana Dcruz working together?