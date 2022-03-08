With Vidya Balan's new movie Jalsa releasing soon, do you think the actress still has that charm?

The trailer for Jalsa has released and we can see Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah, giving their best. The show seems to be interesting enough to watch. Vidya Balan is playing the role of a journalist whereas Shefali Shah is playing the role of a victim's mother. Vidya Balan was last seen in Sherni which was released on OTT. People seemed to love the movie a lot. The actress has a huge fan following.

Since a long time, she has reduced taking up that many films. Whenever she chooses a film, her character is seen to be playing a bold and strong female in the movie. Now, with Jalsa releasing, do you think Vidya Balan still has the charm the audience? In an interview, the actress said, "With every film I do, my attempt is to tell a new story and be a different person from the characters I've played so far, and Jalsa ticked those boxes."

Will you be watching the film?