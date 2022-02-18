Is Vidyut Jammwal Bollywood's best action hero?

He is one of the best action movies because of movies like the Commando franchise, Khuda Hafiz, Sanak and many others. But I won't call him the best, the list of top action heroes consists of names like Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, Vidyut himself, also Salman Khan with his Tiger franchise and Vidyut is on the same level as them.

Vidyut Jammwal is one of the fittest actors in Bollywood who has achieved a lot in recent times. He has a huge fan following and people idolize him, he has his name in the Top 10 people you shouldn't mess with list alongside names like The Rock, Jackie Chan etc.





What do you think about Vidyut Jammwal? Is he the best action hero in Bollywood?