Vidyut Jammwal deserves more recognition than Tiger Shroff. Agree?

Vidyut Jammwal is gearing up for his upcoming action flick 'Sanak', which is set to release during Dusshera. But the film isn't getting the media attention it deserves. Vidyut has been in the Bollywood industry for around a decade now and has proven his worth as an actor as well as a martial arts expert, who enjoys doing his own stunts.

But he hasn't got the kind of attention and recognition he deserves. If the same thing is done by someone like Tiger Shroff, the media, as well as the audience, go gaga over it. Be it those Baaghi films or the social media pictures of Tiger showing off his body. So if there are two actors doing almost the same thing in the industry and one of them is clearly better than the other, why are we being unfair to him?

Is it because of the fact that he doesn't come from a film family? That's all it takes for someone to be in the news these days? What are your thoughts on the comparison between Tiger and Vidyut?