Vidyut Jammwal will make it big in Hollywood. Do you agree?

Vidyut Jammwal has started shooting for a sequel to his action flick 'Khuda Hafiz.' He also recently signed up with a reputed Hollywood talent management agency Wonder Street, which is known to represent action stars like Tony Jaa, Michael Jai White, and Dolph Lundgren. He is now gearing up to make it big in Hollywood and I feel he has all the qualities to succeed. He is a martial arts expert who performs his own stunts in his films, unlike the rest of the heroes. He is also blessed with amazing looks, a great physique and brilliant dancing skills.

Overall, he is way more talented and deserving than someone like Tiger Shroff. But we all know why the latter keeps getting good offers while Vidyut is ignored by Bollywood. However, Vidyut has been able to make a niche for himself in the industry with some entertaining action films. But he needs to keep reinventing himself or else the public might get bored of these high-flying stunts pretty soon. But when it comes to fighting skills, Vidyut is on par with all the celebs his agency represents.

