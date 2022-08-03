Vijay Deverakonda claimed Liger will do more than Rs 200 crore in theatres. What are your views?

On August 25, the movie Liger, starring Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda, was released in theatres. It received negative reviews and had a weak debut. The Puri Jagannadh-directed sports drama also features Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, and a cameo by Mike Tyson. Liger fell short of what was anticipated given the hoopla and the advertisements. In the middle of the disappointing box office results, an old tweet from actor Arjun Reddy that predicted the film will gross over Rs 200 crore has gone viral.





In 2021, there were reports that the film received a offer Rs 200 crore for a direct digital release. Responding to the news, Vijay tweeted, "Too little. I'll do more in the theaters."





Although it's too soon to make a prediction, it appears unlikely that Liger will gross more than Rs 200 crore in theatres over the course of its whole theatrical run given its Day 1 box office performance and the reviews it received. A significant rival is also coming up the following month. The September 9 release of the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt film Brahmastra will put Liger up against stiff competition. Do you believe Liger will be able to do well in that situation?





Speaking of Liger's Day 1 takings, the domestic total for the movie is Rs 19 crore. The movie made Rs 15 crore in the Telugu states, but the Hindi version only made Rs 1.75 crore at the box office. According to Dharma Productions, the pan-Indian movie's first day worldwide gross was Rs 33.12 crore.







