Is Vijay Deverakonda dating Ananya Panday now?

Vijay Deverakonda is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Liger. The movie is going to star Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda. From the poster, the film promises full-on paisa wasul. Ever since Ananya and Vijay teamed up for this movie, there are many rumors going on about both the actors dating. Do you think it's possible or is it some PR trick?

Previously Ananya was dating Ishan Khattar and there were rumors of Vijay dating Rashmika. Even though actors are quite comfortable with talking about their relationship there are actors like Vijay and Ananya who still don't want to talk about it publicly. What do you think about this?