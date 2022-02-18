Is Vijay Deverakonda going to work with Kiara Advani next?

Vijay Deverakonda became a big star after the sucess of Arjun Reddy in 2017. Since then the actor has been in buzz for even a small thing. He has not only made a big name in the Telugu film industry but has also in Bollywood. His latest movie, Linger is set to release on 25th August, 2022. In recent news, Kiara and Vijay are going to work together if the rumors are right. Kiara is a big star in Bollywood today. In her latest movie, Shershaah, she received a lot of love and appreciation. The actress has agreed to work in this untitled film with Vijay Deverakonda. As of now, there are no official announcements but maybe we can expect them in the upcoming months.



