Vijay Sethupathi will give Bollywood actors a run for their money. Agree?

Popular south Indian actor Vijay Sethupathi is about to make his Bollywood debut. After winning hearts with his amazing performances in multiple language films, Vijay will soon make an impact in B-town. Vijay is currently doing a web series with 'The Family Man' directors Raj and DK.





Now according to a report by Bollywood Hungana, the 'Super Deluxe' actor will be doing a Bollywood film titled Gandhi Talks, directed by Marathi filmmaker Kishor Pandurang Belekar. And the most amazing thing about this film is that no one talks in it. It is a silent film.





I can only imagine how impactful Vijay's acting will be without dialogues. I am sure the focus will completely shift from the current A-listers to Vijay once his work comes out. Because he is a rare mix of talent and humility, something that's missing in most of the big names in Bollywood.





Are you excited about this film? What are your thoughts on Vijay Sethupathi?