Vijay Sethupati vs Shahrukh Khan? Who's gonna steal the show

Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, is one of the most anticipated movies of 2023. It has now been confirmed that Vijay Sethupathi will also appear in the movie. Atlee is helming the picture, which features Nayanthara in a pivotal part.





There have been persistent rumours that Vijay Sethupathi is a member of Jawan for several weeks. The actor's PRO confirmed the information on Twitter on Saturday.





He wrote, "This is to clarify that #VijaySethupathi sir is doing a negative role only in #ShahRukhKhan sir's Jawan at this point and that he is not playing a negative role in any other Telugu projects as is being speculated"





A treat and a drawback of having two prominent actors in the same movie is that one of them may overshadow the other and steal the spotlight. Who do you think is superior amongst the two?





