Vijayendra Prasad confirmed the script for Rowdy Rathore 2 is in the works

Rowdy Rathore was a big hit with the public, and the film starring Akshay Kumar also did well. Rowdy Rathore, who plays a cop fighting injustice, is slated to reprise his role in the sequel. The script for the film is currently being written by Vijayendra Prasad, SS Rajamouli's father. The script is already being written and is in the works, according to the writer. The sequel to the original was announced in 2019, but the script is just now being written by the writer of Baahubali and the upcoming RRR.





In the film, Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha are expected to reprise their roles. "I am now composing the Rowdy Rathore 2 script," Vijayendra Prasad revealed in an interview. Sanjay Leela Bhansali Saab [Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who would also produce the sequel] approached me about writing it. I think I'll be able to finish the script soon." The film will not be an exact sequel because the tale will not be continued. Even if the people remain the same, the tale will be very different. Rowdy Rathore 2 will begin filming as soon as the script is completed, and the film will most likely be released in late 2022.





Rowdy Rathore was released internationally on June 1, 2012, and was mostly shot in Mumbai and Hampi on a budget of 60 crores. Sajid–Wajid composed the soundtrack for the film. It opened to mediocre reviews but went on to become one of India's highest-grossing films. The film was a box office success both domestically and internationally, grossing over 218.39 crores (US$29 million) globally. Rowdy Rathore's trailer premiered in an open stadium in Worli on April 2, 2012, and earned over 2,295,756 views on YouTube in less than a month.





Do you believe the sequel will be a better success than the first?