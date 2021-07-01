Vilvah Honey fix Cleanser

So I'm just about to empty this love . Hope you find my review useful.As you all know the star ingredient of this face wash is honey , so it has all goodness of honey in it which has moisturising as well as gentle exfoliating properties. @vilvah_ Honeyfix Cleanser This face wash literally smells of honey which I like the most almost mildest. Its very gentle on your skin and if you use it religiously you will notice your acne calmed and your skin brightened up. Also it has papaya extracts ,BlackBerry, Gotukola and orange peel. Its a clear thin gel like formula which easily foams out and gives you a clean and clear face soft face . It does not dries out the skin after wash this maintaining the ph balance of the skin. NO harsh chemicals, NO synthetic fragrance, No mineral oils, No pthalates, NO silicones, NO parabens, NO Sulfates, NO DEA/MEA, NO PEGs and NO animal testing I feel it works best to calm down the skin from inflammation and irritation. Natural humectants and keeps the skin moisturized and supple. Helps in skin tightening, toning ,gently exfoliating too. So all in all a complete skin food in one product.