Vilvah vetiver water

EARTHY This word describes this product the best. Ft.@vilvah_ Pure Vetiver Water This is a toning water. Its in a spray form basically a facial mist. Smells like dried twigs of tree ,MITTI KI KHUSHBU Refreshing , energizing toning mist I keep it in fridge and it instantly cools and clams my face providing it ample hydration. As of now summers have arrived I try to spray it whole day whenever I feel because I love its fragrance , I love its freshness , it keeps me reminding of my grounds(mother earth) 100 ml for INR 420 Will last approx a month if sprayed once or twice in a day. contains only steam distilled Vetiver water extracted from vetiver oil Vetiver root water is highly cooling and brings down body heat . It is a natural antioxidant and reduces inflammation thereby calming the skin. Definitely a repurchase and repurchase and repurchase.