The Viral Korean Beauty Hack – Jamsu

Korean skincare routine is becoming viral over the internet. All Indian women are trying out all the DIY Korean beauty hacks which are available on the internet. Among all the DIY, Jamsu Korean beauty hack has gone viral.

Jamsu is a Korean word that means ‘submerging’. The technique involves submerging your face into cold water so, it is known as the Jamsu technique. Apply the makeup on the face and then dip your face into the cold water so that it locks up the makeup and lets it set. This hack will remove all the extra foundation from your face and gives a natural glow to your skin. I have tried this hack and it has worked wonders on my skin. It hydrates my skin, opens out the pores, and also helps to heal acne.

From Korean beauty hacks to makeup, is all trending all over the internet. Bollywood actor, Katrina Kaif swears by this Jamsu hack. Do you remember she shared a video of the hack on social media of immersing her face in cold water? Yes, it’s her everyday morning ritual.

Are you going to try this easy beauty hack at your home?