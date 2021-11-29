The viral mirror selfies are confirming the rumor of Jacqueline dating conman

Days after a picture went viral of conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar kissing Jacqueline, yet another mirror selfie surfaced online, this time with Jacqueline planting a kiss on Sukesh's cheek.

This pic was reportedly taken earlier this year in April-June when the jailed conman was out on interim bail. And it has only added more sparks to their dating rumours.

Do you think these viral pictures can affect Jacqueline's image in industry?