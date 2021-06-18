Vitamin C Serum From Magic Dust Review

Vitamin C Vitamin C Vitamin C I can't really do a shoutout everyday to incorporate vitamin c in your skincare daily . Though its up to you at what time you want to incorporate. I'm using this Vitamin C from @magicdustorganic from over 2 months now and I have my thought. First of all ,I love using Vitamin C serum in morning as well as evening. I use sunscreen post this serum in morning. This serum has made my skin clear ,brighter and I don't know I did not got any acne from 2 months. Coming to this serum , it has goodness of 100 oranges and it is naturally sourced. Its a beginner friendly formula with Ethyl Ascorbic Acid and Hyaluronic Acid which is why its quite hydrating on the skin. It has thin ,clear ,watery consistency. If you are in your late 20's and looking to start with Vitamin C ,I would say this is a great option. It does not irritate the skin at all and has helped with my damaged skin barrier. Kudos ,its a fragrance free formula. So sensitive skin girls do try it. Comes in 30ml dropper amber glass bottle. To avoid it going bad I kept it in refrigerator and used it religiously to finish it and now its finished and I'm happy that neither it went bad nor I switched to any other Vitamin C. Coming to its efficacy ,it definitely works on dull skin ,increases collagen ,promotes skin repair ,repairs skin from sun damage ,good for dry skin ,wrinkles ,finelines and overall an antiageing product. It works on hyper pigmentation, roughness and general appearance of photo damaged skin by neutralizing free radicals. Decently priced at 750 INR for 30ml . Again still do a patch test. Which is your favourite beginner friendly Vitamin C? Do let all know in comments section . #magicdustorganic #vitamincserum #beginnerfriendly #beautyblogger #bornoninstagram #skincareblogger #indianbeautyblogger