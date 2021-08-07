Vitamin C Serum For Radiant And Glowing Skin

Monsoons are all about eating a deep-fried snack, binging on, and being nostalgic. Here are few reasons to add Vitamin C serum to your skincare routine. During monsoons, the humidity in the air causes skin problems which can cause breakouts, inflammation, and acne. Vitamin C serum is like a beauty tonic for radiant and healthy skin.

Non-Sticky Formulation

Serums are emulsion or water-based formulations. They are watery or gel, the non-sticky texture so that they get absorbed into the skin quickly which hydrates, moisturizes, and leaves the skin fresh.

Easy Application

It is very easy to use. You just need 2 – 3 drops of Vitamin C serum to prep your skin for monsoons and much-needed nourishment to your skin. Apply the serum with your fingertips onto your face and neck. Pat it very gently with your fingers and you are done.

Hydration

Be it summer, monsoon, or winter season, Vitamin C serum is important to nourish and hydrate your skin. A serum is made of smaller molecules that sink deep into the skin layers compared to other moisturizers or creams. It also helps in controlling the excess sebum on the face and delivers a high concentration of active ingredients that makes the skin soft and smooth.

Skin Type Friendly

Vitamin C serum is suitable for all skin types. It provides lightweight moisturization for oily skin whereas radiance and rejuvenation for dull skin. It also helps in reducing uneven skin tone, pigmentation, and spots. For dry skin, serum with hyaluronic acid together works well whereas, for acne-prone skin, salicylic acid is a better bet. Vitamin C is considered an antioxidant ingredient that removes dullness, spots uneven skin tone, and also brightens the skin.