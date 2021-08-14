Vitamin E Oil Capsules Hacks You Should Definitely Try

Hacks can really make your life easy and today’s post is about vitamin E oil capsules hack.

Vitamin E oil has various benefits for skin, hair, nails, and health. Vitamin E oil has antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and anti-aging properties that make skin healthy, young, and glowing. While taking vitamin E orally, also makes skin youthful and glowing. Vitamin E oil capsules are easily available in medical stores and price is also accessible. It is essential to make hair long and healthy. You must have seen tons of skincare and hair care products containing vitamin E as their main ingredient.

1) Affordable yet effective substitute to nail creams and cuticle oil





Most of us do not moisturize our nails while some people spend their money on expensive cuticle oil and nail creams to make their nails beautiful and healthy. If you don’t want to buy cuticle oil and nail cream, you can make it easily at home at a much cheaper cost. All you have to do is mix two vitamin E capsule oil in 1 tablespoon cold cream and store this in a container. Massage this cream on your nails before going to sleep. Most of the nail creams are enriched with vitamin E but why waste your money when you can make it at home in just two simple steps.





2) Vitamin E facial serum





Well! Serums are great and quite effective in improving skin texture, skin brightening, anti-aging, and many more. But mostly serums are expensive which you can’t afford if you are a teenager. A teenager's skin is too young to use concentrated serums. However, today’s lifestyle is too stressful and pollution, sun exposure can damage your skin a lot. So what to do then? Try this affordable homemade Vitamin E serum. Take 2 tbsp aloe vera gel, 2 tbsp rose water, and two Vitamin E oil capsules in a bowl. Mix all the ingredients well and store them in a glass container. Apply this every night after washing your face with a cleanser. It will make your skin soft moisturized and healthy.





3) Skin repair night cream for dry skin





Facing lots of dryness-related issues or having dry patches on skin? Do this easy hack for dry skin. In a bowl, take one tablespoon Vaseline and two Vitamin E oil capsules. Mix both ingredients well. Now, store this in a separate container and your night cream is ready. First cleanse your face with micellar water then, face wash. Pat dry and apply this cream directly to your face before going to sleep. Do not layer any other skincare product with this night cream. It heals dry patches and makes skin soft, plump, and moisturized.





4) Homemade Under eye cream





Make your own eye cream at home using this hack in just two simple steps. All you have to do is, just mix 3 vitamin E capsule oil into 1 tablespoon sweet almond oil. If you have oily skin you can also add 1 tablespoon aloe vera gel in it. Blend all the ingredients and store them in a glass container. Before going to sleep massage this oil gently on your under-eye area and upper eyelid. This powerful combination of almond oil and Vitamin E oil removes dark circles and puffiness gradually. So that your skin looks young and fresh.





5) Homemade lip sleeping mask for soft and pink lips





If you think spending too much money on just a lip sleeping mask is injustice. Then, make your own in just a few bucks. Take 1 tablespoon Vaseline, 1 tablespoon honey, and 1 vitamin E capsule oil. And store this in a container. Keep this lip mask in the refrigerator. Massage this on your lips before going to sleep and within a week you will notice your lip becoming plump soft and pink.





6) DIY post bleach cream





Post bleach creams are usually moisturizers enriched with vitamins to nourish your skin. In case, you bleach your facial hair and you don’t have post bleach cream you can make it easily at home. Take half tablespoon moisturizer and 1 vitamin E oil capsule in a bowl. Blend both the ingredients and apply after removing bleach. Make sure to use salicylic and glycolic acid-free moisturizers. Do try out these hacks using vitamin E oil capsules!!