Vivaan Shah regrets not listening to his parents about not chasing stardom and success

Vivaan Shah is the younger son of veteran actor Naseerudin Shah and Ratna Pathak Shah, he has been known for his roles in multi-starrer movies like 7 Khoon Maaf, Happy New Year and few others but the actor has revealed in a recent interview that he regrets not listening to his parents advice about acting that to become a great actor is to work on your craft and not chase stardom or fame.

He also revealed that apart from A Suitable Boy the last 6-7 years of work he has done hasn't reached an audience and it is very big of him to actually agree to it because many actors or actresses don't accept their mistakes or decline.





He will be seen in the upcoming web series "Sutliyan".





What do you think about Vivaan Shah? Does he deserve another chance to prove himself, as an actor maybe this time?