VIVIZ Announce First Ever Comeback in July

VIVIZ are coming back!









On June 22, the girl group dropped a teaser via social media to announce their summer comeback. Titled 'Summer Vibe,' their 2nd mini album is set to drop on July 6.









Consisting of GFriend members Eunha, SinB and Umji, VIVIZ made their official debut with 'BOP BOP!' in February of this year, thus marking 'Summer Vibe' as the group's first comeback.









Meanwhile, VIVIZ have just wrapped up with their 'Queendom 2' promotions and will soon be holding a special concert for the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Kazakhstan to commemorate 30 years of diplomatic relations between South Korea and Kazakhstan. The dates are yet to be announced.