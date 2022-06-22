  1. Home
VIVIZ Announce First Ever Comeback in July

VIVIZ are coming back!



On June 22, the girl group dropped a teaser via social media to announce their summer comeback. Titled 'Summer Vibe,' their 2nd mini album is set to drop on July 6.



Consisting of GFriend members Eunha, SinB and Umji, VIVIZ made their official debut with 'BOP BOP!' in February of this year, thus marking 'Summer Vibe' as the group's first comeback.



Meanwhile, VIVIZ have just wrapped up with their 'Queendom 2' promotions and will soon be holding a special concert for the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Kazakhstan to commemorate 30 years of diplomatic relations between South Korea and Kazakhstan. The dates are yet to be announced.

K POP
Posted by HallyuBuff . 3 hours ago

KARD's "RING THE ALARM" is finally here
The long awaited comeback is here. Kard dropped the official MV of "Ring The Alarm" with their signature dance style in between their mv and honestly, we are so happy.
shuahae24 : OMG BM.... yyaaassss....
K POP
Posted by HallyuBuff . 3 hours ago

Everyone should leave BTS alone. Let them take a break
K POP
Posted by HallyuBuff . 3 hours ago

President of Korea Singers Association under fire for requesting BTS to keep working

BTS announced that they would like to take a break in order to focus on their solo activities, though they are not disbanding. Jungkook even assured fans that BTS is forever.

This announcement caused quite a stir worldwide. HYBE stocks dipped, some fans were and are still sad while some fans support their decision.

Lee Ja Yeon, the president of Korea Singers Association, wrote to Big Hit, begging BTS not to go on a hiatus. She requested them to re-consider their decision, claiming that this would hamper South Korea's image, tourism and BTS hallyu wave.

This came as a complete shock because the members made it clear that they have thought over their decision several times and could finally confirm that they needed some time for themselves.

Lee Ja Yeon started receiving backlash from fans immediately. Fans have taken to twitter to support BTS's decision. #LEAVEBTSALONE is trending on twitter.

What are your thoughts on this?
HallyuHeaven : They know whats best for themselves. I hope Big Hit and the boys ignore the stupid request by Lee Ja Yeon. She can go sing and dance all by herself if she is so worried about Korea's economy. LOL
K POP
Posted by HallyuBuff . 4 hours ago

Are you excited for G-Dragon's comeback?
K POP
Posted by Min yoonji . 8 hours ago

Which is your favourite
K POP
Posted by Shine Together . 16 hours ago

BTOB's Minhyuk/HUTA's 'BOOM' MV Teaser No.1 has been released on today
His comeback will be a bop.
K POP
Posted by Shine Together . 16 hours ago

Twice's Nayeon's 'POP!' MV Teaser No.2 has released on today
I am so excited for her solo debut.
K POP
Posted by Carathaee . 18 hours ago

Best group that came from the Produce series?
