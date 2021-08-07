Vivo Review: Take on the musical journey with Vivo

I was not feeling good today, and then I remembered Netflix has dropped a new musical animated movie, Vivo, directed by Kirk DeMicco.





Sony Pictures has released its first-ever musical animated movie where a cute little kinkajou, aka honey bear, can sing, play instruments, and dance to the beats. The Kinkajou plays Vivo in the film. He stays with an old man, Andres.





Andres and Vivo have been together since he was a little kid. One fine day, Andres gets a letter from his old friend and the love of his life, Marta, to sing once again with her in Mambo Cabana, Miami. With this letter, all of his memories come flowing through, and he decides to deliver the song he has written for her long back, saying what he really feels for her. But Vivo got really angry about it. That night, Andres took his last breath on his chair and Vivo makes his mission to deliver the song to his master's love, Marta.





Vivo makes a few friends, fights reptiles, and survives from a swampy forest on his journey. But could he finally give the song to Marta? I will be lying if I say I didn't groove with his song, cried while watching, or laughed at his silly gestures. Watch Vivo on Netflix and enjoy this emotional ride.