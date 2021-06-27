Vlcc Almond Honey Body Lotion

Packaging : The lotion has a round and white bottle with a nozzle on top.

Fragrance : It has smell of honey and almonds. Its odour is not too strong.

Price: 260 Rupees for 350 ml

Pros: It do not leaves any white patches, good for oily skin, contains almond and honey, gets absorbed well, refreshing fragrance, good for dry skin in summers, easily available, non-greasy formula.

Cons: No sun protection.

My experience : It is a decent rescue from flaky and dry skin. It is so good for winters too. It is a good lotion for skin. It moisturise skin very well. It is neither too greasy nor runny. Its consistency is just perfect. It is in white color and gets absorbed easily into skin. It makes skin smooth and glowing. It surely nourishes well. This lotion can fade away within 6 to 8 hours. It is also super refreshing.