VLCC Coffee Sugar De-tan Exfoliating Scrub & Rejuvenating Arabica Coffee Peel-off Mask review

I have been a fan of VLCC since I started using them when I was a teenager. I love how they choose their ingredients responsibly and deliver only natural, paraben-free products that are effective too. Coffee and sugar are two of my favorite ingredients for my scrubs. They are natural, effective, and surprisingly gentle on the skin.

Apart from being a great beverage, coffee is also known for its beauty benefits. The caffeine in coffee helps stimulate blood circulation which reduces puffiness or inflammation. It also works great to remove tanning, tighten and brighten the skin, improve skin texture, reducing wrinkles and signs of aging. Formulated with Arabica Coffee, Sugar Crystals & Himalayan Pink Salt, this product starts showing the results from its first use.

It gently removes the dead cells from the surface and reveals the brighter-looking skin lying underneath it instantly. It makes the skin smoother, brighter, and softer. I easily get tanned on my forehead and my nose and the tan is the kind of patchy tan that we all hate. This scrub helps clear that out and evens out the complexion. If I have to rate it, I will give it a 9/10.