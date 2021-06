VLCC Melia Facewash~

This facewash I bought particularly for my skin bumps but it is not of much use. I don't feel any changes in my skin. Moreover, I felt it a bit harsh on my skin and also it felt like as if I'm washing my face with some detergent lather. I felt it very strong, even the smell was so overpowering and unpleasant!

Now I use it to clean my feet! Lol! I don't want to waste my money!