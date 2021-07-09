Voot To Launch It's First Cinematic Experience With The Most Trail-Blazing Stars And Filmmakers Of The Industry!

Voot Select is set to launch its first cinematic experience, Voot Select Film Festival, in order to honour and bring together diverse stories, actors and filmmaker’s to produce approximately 15 movies spawning genres from comedy to romance and everything in between. This event will cater to the audience all around the country engaging them in conversations regarding LGBTQ relationships, small-town aspirations and dreams, domestic abuse, female infanticide, broken families, and many more agendas, bringing together stories that are true, realistic, and depict the socially relevant issues of the present day and age, portraying an unfiltered image of India, today.

Get excited because these movies feature some of India's most celebrated actors like Vidya Balan, Neena Gupta, Amit Sial, Chunky Pandey, Esha Deol, and many others, along with being mentored by industry geniuses such as Raj Kumar Hirani, Amit V.Masurkar, Vikramaditya Motwane, and Raj Kumar Gupta.