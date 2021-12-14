The wait is over: Vicky-Kat is finally in front of the media as husband-wife!

Guys finally our wait is over for which we all were waiting! The airport picture! Yesterday Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were seen at the Mumbai Kalina airport as newly wedded couples. Both of them were so generous with the paparazzi as they waited for more than 10 minutes and let the media take pictures of both of them together!

Katrina Kaif wore a heavily embroidered pink kurta set which was also from the Sabyasachi collection, she also was seen wearing red colour chudhi to showcase her Punjabi roots!

Not only that but she also had vermillion on her middle partitioned hair! She just looked so happy and gorgeous as the newly wedded wife of the Kaushal family!

On the other hand, Vicky wore a light pink shirt and Khaki pants which matched his wife Katrina's outfit. Both of them looked like a perfect couple from a Karan Johar movie!