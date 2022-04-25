Wait what!! Did Acharya director just confirm cutting Kajal Aggarwal role from the movie?

Archarya is going to release on 29th April, 2022. The movie stars Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, Kajal Aggarwal, Pooja Hegde, Jisshu Sengupta and others. There're a lot of controversies going on about the movie regarding Kajal's scenes being cut from the film. There was a press event conducted for the the film and expect Kajal everyone else was a part of the event. To put everything to stop, the director of Acharya, Koratala Siva, has confirmed cutting Kajal Aggarwal's scene from the movie.

The reason states for this was he had a fun role planned for the actress but due to the story line constructing Chiranjeevi's no special love interest, the director had to cut Kajal from the movie.