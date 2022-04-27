Wait what!?!? Did SRK just spend this much on a nameplate?

'Mannat' is most definitely one of the famous homes from the B-Town industry. If you're a SRK fan then at least once you would have gone and taken a mandatory fan picture outside the gates of Mannat, next to the nameplate. Recently, the nameplate outside SRK's house was changed. Reports suggest the nameplate had cost the actor Rs 20- 25 lakhs. The actor's wife, Gauri Khan had designed the nameplate. She wanted the nameplate to look classy and elegant.