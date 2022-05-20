Wait what? I didn't know 'Akshay Kumar' could have been part of THIS movie!!

Among the three Khans if someone ever asked me who's my fav in the order I would say, Shah Rukh, Aamir, and then Salman. Just like how I love Shah Rukh movies, some of Aamir's movies have been very close to my heart. One among them is, 'Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander'. I don't think this needs an explanation as to why this movie is liked by the mass audience. I came across an article that mentioned how 'Akshay Kumar' was the first option for 'Shekhar Malhotra's' role which was later played by Deepak Tijori. The reason why Akshay Kumar couldn't fit the role was that he was 'wooden'. Well, anyway the cast of the film was perfect and no one else could have done a better job than them.