Wakeup To The Softest Lips #BeautyTruthBomb

1. Post night skincare routine, wet your lips with plain water

2. Apply a layer of your face moisturizer, works best if it has emollients or hyaluronic acid

3. Once soaked, apply your normal lip balm. You can skip applying if you don’t have

4. It is very important to seal with a layer of Boroline or Vaseline

Note – The layer of Boroline will look white, you need to be comfortable with sleeping like that.

Using a moisturizer that contains hyaluronic acid lips to make the lips hydrated, softer, and smoother. It also has a subtle plumping effect. Emollients help in protecting and moisturizing the chapped lips.