Waking up to flawless skin is all in a few key steps! We bet you'd love these skincare habits.

We all dream of flawless, glowing skin, but with new products constantly hitting the shelves and the seemingly endless skin care advice out there on the Internet, it's not always easy to figure out the skincare routine that's going to work best for you. You know the basics — drink plenty of water, get enough sleep, and wash your face, but what about everything in between? Luckily, there’s no need to shell out tons of cash on any magical procedures or expensive creams to achieve flawless skin





1. Use the correct cleanser for your skin type





For oily or acne-prone skin, a salicylic gel or benzoyl peroxide wash works great. For dry mature skin, use either a moisturizing glycolic or milky cleanser. For skin with brown spots or melasma, use a brightening wash, such as an alpha hydroxy acid cleanser.





2. Don’t use too many products.





Layering on multiple skin care products all at once is a big no-no. It can be harsh on the skin, resulting in more breakouts and clogged pores.





3. Moisturize both day and night.





The best times to moisturize are right after you get out of the shower and right before you go to bed. Avoid lotions with heavy fragrances and make sure you find a moisturizer gentle enough for everyday use with zero irritation.









4. Don’t touch your face





Figuring out how to avoid touching your face is very important. It doesn't just spread bacteria and cause breakouts — it can lead to scarring, an increase in wrinkles, and even the flu or other viruses.





5. Hydrate inside and out.





Every skin expert we spoke to emphasized the importance of hydration. A lack of water means less radiance and more sag. Choose products (cleansing, moisturizing, and anti-aging) that have hydrating formulas. And, of course, drink around eight glasses of water a day.





6. Vitamins should go on your skin, too.





A balanced diet is important, but there's more than one way to give your skin vitamins. There are also topical antioxidants, which are serums and creams that contain ingredients that nourish the skin (think vitamin C serum!).









7. wear sunscreen 365 days a year — rain or shine, indoors or outdoors

Many people feel they only need to protect themselves on sunny days or when visiting the beach. But the truth is that we need to protect our skin even when we're driving a car, flying in an airplane, or running errands. It's the daily UV exposure that contributes to the visible signs of aging.







