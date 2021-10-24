From the Wankhede ban to the arrest of Aryan Khan, controversies in SRK's life that grabbed headlines

Shah Rukh Khan's life has not been free of controversy, despite being one of the biggest names in the entertainment industry. His life was marred by controversy from the start.





In 1992, there was a brawl with a journalist: According to claims in the media, Shah Rukh Khan had a brawl with a journalist in 1992. He was allegedly arrested for causing a commotion at the magazine's office, where the journalist worked. Maya Mem Saab, his film, was the inspiration for it. A magazine had reported that Ketan Mehta (director) had urged Deepa (actor, also Ketan's wife) to spend the night with SRK. SRK was enraged by the bogus report, which eventually led to his incarceration.





Shah Rukh Khan has enraged a political party: SRK had once said something stupid about a politician from a well-known political party on a public occasion. He later stated that it was all a joke. However, the politician, who was the general secretary at the time, was enraged. The party's workers had arrived outside SRK's home. Suhana Khan was horrified by the entire scenario. Following the event, Shah Rukh was visibly unhappy. Later, when asked about the incident, SRK stated, "I am a Pathan and I am quite protective of my family."





Wankhede's infamous brawl: The Wankhede Stadium had previously banned Shah Rukh Khan. It was the IPL finals, and his side, KKR, had defeated CSK in the finals. On the ground, everyone was having a good time. A fight had broken out between the Pathan actor and a security guard. Later, SRK defended himself by claiming that the guard refused to let Suhana Khan inside the ground for the celebrations, which enraged him. The entire brawl was captured on video by the cameras. The Mumbai Police Department filed a complaint against him, and the MCA barred him from entering.





The controversy surrounding My Name Is Khan: When it comes to the IPL, Shah Rukh Khan has already stated that he was pressured to not include any Pakistani cricketers in the team. It was humiliating for him. SRK thought Pakistan had the best T20 players in the world at the time. The late Bal Thackeray, the Shiv Sena's Chief Supremo, was enraged by this. So much so that the late politician sought to stop his film, My Name Is Khan, from being released. The Hindi cinema industry rallied around him, and the scandal faded away.





Obstacles at the airport: At the US airport, Shah Rukh Khan was stopped not once, not twice, but three times by immigration officers. SRK was apprehended for the first time in 2008 at Newark's Liberty International Airport, then again in 2012 in New York City, and finally in 2016 in Los Angeles. Officials let him go after copious apologies, but the actor expressed his dissatisfaction on Twitter. The US Immigration and Naturalization Service has a namesake of the superstar on their roster.





Mannat under scanner: The opulent mansion of Shah Rukh Khan in Bandra is a sight to behold. Mannat, too, had been scrutinised because he was facing the Arabian Sea. Activists complained that SRK was breaking both heritage regulations and coastal management zone guidelines. Activists, on the other hand, have proven unsuccessful.





Alibaug mansion was under the scanner too: For violating the Bombay Tenancy Act, Deja Vu Farms Private Limited, which owns SRK's opulent property, was fined Rs 3.09 crore. The Deja Vu Farms Private Limited was run by SRK's mother-in-law and sister-in-law, Savita and Namita Chhiba.





The controversy around smoking: During an IPL match in Rajasthan in 2012, Shah Rukh Khan was seen smoking in Sawai Mansingh Stadium. In the year 2000, the state of Rajasthan made public smoking illegal. The actor has been charged with a crime. He pleaded guilty, requested a stay of proceedings, and paid the fine.





Shah Rukh Khan slapped Farah Khan's husband Shirish Kunder: Shirish was inebriated and followed Shah Rukh about, even going to the bathroom with him. SRK became enraged and allegedly struck him after pinning him to a sofa. Kunder had been following SRk and had previously written a derogatory article about the film RaOne, which had bombed. As a result, SRK smacked him. No charges were filed, and Farah and Shahrukh reconciled later.﻿





The arrest of Aryan Khan: Aryan was apprehended by NCB agents during a drug bust on a Mumbai-bound cruise liner. Aryan's bail applications have been turned down time and time again. It's been reported that SRK has been having difficulty releasing his son.







