Wanna know how do Kama Ayurveda products work for dry skin? Read on to find out!

Kama Ayurveda products are 100% natural and are made with plant-based ingredients, prepared from organically grown plants and herbs.

Kama Ayurveda products have the most impressive packaging. If you walk into a department store or pass by their kiosk you can’t help take notice of their products. It’s warm and appealing to the eye. In fact, they make a good gifting option.

The Pure Water Mists come in tall dark brown plastic bottles that remind me of English vintage bottles. The pressure of the spray nozzle is just right. 4 to 5 sprays and you’ve covered your face & neck. I usually let the pure water rest for a few seconds on my face and then just spread it evenly so that it gets absorbed faster into my skin.

The Pure Rose Water Mist is a natural astringent. It claims to balance and restore the skin’s PH level & help tighten pores.

My Experience:

I have used Rose toners in the past and I feel they work wonders on dry skin. Keeping in mind that all products by Kama Ayurveda are 100% pure and nonalcoholic, this makes this rosewater toner feel & smell even better.

Pros:

Smells good

Instant skin rejuvenation

Works as a natural astringent

Tightens pores Works as an After Shave ( For Men)

Value for money

Travel-friendly

100% pure

Also Available in 50ml ( Rs 225/-)





Cons:

It requires 4 to 5 sprays each time.

It may last you up to 2 months only









Overall, this is a great product and worth a try!