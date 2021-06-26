Want To Control Excess Oil On The Face – Use Mamaearth Charcoal Face Wash

I am using this face for the last 6 months and it has given me amazing results. Previously, I have used many face wash but this charcoal face wash does much more to a combination like mine. My skin feels very soft and smooth. This has removed tan from my skin and has given an instant glow to my face. Activated charcoal helps to remove all the impurities from the skin and controls the oil from the skin. Coffee acts as a natural scrub and exfoliator. It maintains the pH balance of the skin and is paraben-free. This face wash is only can be used for oily skin. It is super affordable and worth the money. I highly recommend this face wash.