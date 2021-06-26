Want to get rid of dry and chapped lips?

LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask Berry

Lip Sleeping Mask has a softening balm texture that closely adheres to lips for quick absorption. Enriched with vitamin C and antioxidants, its Berry Mix Complex offers a nutritiously sweet and fragrant blend of raspberry, strawberry, cranberry, and blueberry extracts to indulge the senses. Its exclusive Moisture Wrap technology boasts hyaluronic acid and minerals to form a protective film over the lips to lock in moisture and active ingredients. A generous layer of this soothing mask at bedtime helps reduce flakiness so you can wake up to lips that feel refreshed, supple, and soft to the touch. There are whole lot of ingredients mentioned. Most of them are seed and fruit extracts. One thing to note is that it does contain several types of waxes, including synthetic, and a bit of fragrance. If your lips are particularly sensitive and if you are too picky about the ingredients that are used in this product, make sure to thoroughly read through the list. The texture is between that of a very thick moisturizer and a silky balm. It absorbs into the skin within few minutes and gives a good plumping effect which lasts for almost 2 hours. I definitely recommend this product to everyone and it’s the best overnight Lip balm till date. It heals your chapped lips within a week. But, as this is tub based packaging, my only advice is to keep your hands well cleaned and sanitized before dipping your fingers in the tub if you are not using the spatula.