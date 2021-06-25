Want to get rid of dry and dead skin for a fresh glow?

I love scrubs! For face and body both! They are great for removing dead skin and dry patches. I still face some skin sensitivity hence always try to go for natural products. I tried Tree Hut Shea Sugar Tropical Mango Scrub. This naturally invigorating product will leave your skin looking bright and lovely. Boasting certified organic components,such as shea butter, and a vibrant mango puree scent, this organic body scrub is a smart addition to your beauty routine. Experience intense exfoliation with Tree Hut’s Shea Sugar Body Scrub with the exotic scent of Tropical Mango. Real Mango Puree, a rich source of antioxidants and vitamins, provides long lasting nourishment to aged skin, leaving your skin radiant and youthful. This gentle sugar scrub is infused with Certified Organic Shea Butter, natural Mango Puree and an array of natural oils. Evening Primrose, Safflower Seed, sweet Almond, Avocado, Macadamia Seed and Orange Oil nourish as real sugar grains gently polish away dead skin cells, leaving your skin soft and smooth. Certified Organic Shea Butter: Rich in Vitamins A, E, and F to help collagen production and promote skin elasticity. This scrub feels slightly oily but not annoying or difficult to remove. After rinsing it off, there is no leftover residue. It does make my body smooth. Although it is not drying, I cannot skip a moisturizer as my skin is dry. It does not make my skin more dry, thanks to oils present Shea Butter softens, smooths, and helps strengthen skin. Smells so good, and takes the dead skin off so easily. Leaves my body feeling so smooth whether I shaved or not. It's a really effective product.